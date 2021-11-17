Unsure if you have Covid or the flu? Here’s how to tell the difference

NICD head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis (CRDM), Professor Cheryl Cohen reported a steady increase in the number of flu cases from week 34 (week starting in August 23, 2021) with a sharp increase in week 44 (week starting on November 1 2021).

Durban - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) this week announced a spike in South Africa's flu numbers.

With the 4th Covid-19 wave anticipated, how does one differentiate between flu and Covid-19?

According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), flu and Covid-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses.

“Covid-19 is caused by infection with a coronavirus first identified in 2019, and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses,” the CDC said.