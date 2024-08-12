Upcoming N3 closures: Here’s what you need to know

The fast lane of the N3 southbound will be closed to traffic on Monday, August 19. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) explained that this is to facilitate construction work at the Market Road overpass and is related to the roadworks on the N3 median.

The lane will be closed to traffic between the Alan Patron onramp and Gladys Road overpass in Pietermaritzburg. "This work will be undertaken as part of the major N3 upgrade project from Gladys Manzi Road to New England Road Interchange," explained Sanral's Jason Lowe. He said the lane closure will take effect from August 19, and will be in place for a period of eight months.

"Two lanes will remain open on southbound traffic," Lowe added. Motorists using the Market Road southbound on-ramp are advised that the on-ramp will no longer operate as a merge over this period, but instead a yield. "Minor delays are expected daily; thus all motorists are urged to remain patient during the lane closure and to be courteous to other drivers," Sanral said in a media statement.

Meanwhile, the N3 will be fully closed on August 15 and 19 for 30 minutes (2.30pm - 3pm) to facilitate blasting next to the N3 Market Road Overpass Bridge. IOL previously reported that this work forms part of the N3 Section 3 upgrade project from Gladys Manzi Road to New England Road Interchange. The rolling closure from both sides of the N3 north and southbound will take place between the Ashburton and New England Road Interchanges. The R103, which is accessed via the New England Road Interchange then Washington Road, will be available as an alternative route during the blasting. Substantial delays are likely as the R103 is unable to handle the same volume of traffic as the N3.