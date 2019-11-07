PORT ELIZABETH - The eThekwini municipality has decided to lock down a building that collapsed in Dr Pixley kaSeme Street, after the owner failed to act in accordance with a contravention notice previously served on him by the city's health unit.
The municipality said that its health unit had served the owner with a contravention notice previously as it was identified as a health hazard.
eThekwini municipality fire department responded to reports of the collapsed building. On investigation at the scene it found that the ceiling and floor of the upper level had collapsed, as well as the ceiling of the first floor.
The fire department said the collapsed levels were believed to have been constructed from corrugated sheeting. An engineer and inspector from the City were on scene.
"Consequently, the city has now taken the decision to lock down the building," acting head of communications for the municipality, Mandla Nsele said in a statement on Thursday.