Update: N3 chemical spill - Three people taken to hospital, road remains closed

Five people have been treated by paramedics for breathing difficulty and abdominal pain, following a chemical spillage on the N3 highway on Friday morning. Three of the patients, two of whom are policemen, were treated on scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital in a stable condition, according to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics.

He said they received reports from motorists of a white hazy substance that caught the back of their throats. Jamieson said the N3 near Spaghetti Junction had been closed to traffic by 9.30am. He said the roadway will remain closed for a few hours until the chemical spillage is neutralised and the truck has been removed.

“I would advise motorists to avoid this area at all costs.” Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality also urged motorists to avoid the area following the gas spillage from a tanker. “All emergency services are currently at the scene. Inhalation of the hydrochloric acid may cause eye, nose, and respiratory tract irritation and inflammation in humans.