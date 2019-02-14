Six people are missing after a fishing vessel caught fire in Durban harbour on Thursday. PHOTO: Supplied by Rescue Care

DURBAN - Six People are still missing after a fishing vessel caught alight at Durban Harbour at the end of Belfast Road on Thursday just after 2.30pm, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said. Durban's emergency services including, Portnet Fire Department, Durban Fire Department and Ambulance Services in attendance, were at the scene when Rescue Care Paramedics arrived, Jamieson said.

"A ship believed to be a fishing vessel was on fire and firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze," he said.

He said that Rescue Care paramedics on the wharf side assessed many of the workers and took three of them to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Six people are unaccounted for currently and once safe all necessary authorities will board the vessel and check for the workers, Jamieson said.

It was not yet known how the fire had started but the SAPS were at the scene would investigate further, Rescue Care said.

African News Agency (ANA)