Vehicles torched, liquor store looted in KZN protests
Durban – Two vehicles have been burnt and a liquor store looted in early morning protests on the M19, near Varsity Drive in Reservoir Hills.
According to Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, about 600 people gathered on the roadway demanding that their electricity connections be restored.
“Late last week the municipality went into this area near Varsity Drive and disconnected the illegal electricity connections.
“The residents are demanding that the electricity be reinstalled.”
Sewpersad said a municipal bus and a private vehicle was torched.
“Five private motor vehicles were also stoned.
“Protestors then went into a bottle store and stole about three quarters of the alcohol stock.”
He said the value of the stock stolen had not been established.
Sewpersad urged motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
“This is advisable until the the roadway is clear.”
Sewpersad said all units have been deployed to area, including public order police, Durban metro and rapid response officers.
IOL