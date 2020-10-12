Vehicles torched, liquor store looted in KZN protests

Durban – Two vehicles have been burnt and a liquor store looted in early morning protests on the M19, near Varsity Drive in Reservoir Hills.

According to Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, about 600 people gathered on the roadway demanding that their electricity connections be restored.

“Late last week the municipality went into this area near Varsity Drive and disconnected the illegal electricity connections.

“The residents are demanding that the electricity be reinstalled.”

Sewpersad said a municipal bus and a private vehicle was torched.