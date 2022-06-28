Verulam SAPS investigate murder after man’s bludgeoned and bloodied body found in bushes

Durban - A case of murder has been opened at the Verulam police station following the discovery of a man's body in Oakford Road on Tuesday morning. "This morning at 7:15am, Verulam police were called to Oakford Road where a 35-year-old man was allegedly killed. He had multiple stab wounds on the body. A case of murder was opened at Verulam and the matter is under investigation," said KZN SAPS spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Reaction Unit's Prem Balram, the man’s bludgeoned and stabbed body was found in overgrown vegetation on an unpaved road. He said a passerby contacted their offices after he made the discovery.

RUSA officers at the scene. | RUSA Balram said on arrival, officers discovered a blood trail leading from the unpaved road to the body. “Medics examined the deceased and discovered multiple stab wounds to his neck, chest and back as well as blunt force trauma to his face. A pair of sandals were discovered on the road where the murder is believed to have occurred. He was then dragged into the bush," Balram said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He added that a broken beer bottle was also recovered along the blood trail. RUSA officers at the scene. | RUSA

Story continues below Advertisement