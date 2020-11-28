Verulam tavern owner found dead in pool of blood
DURBAN: Police are investigating a case of murder after a KZN tavern owner was found dead in his tavern.
According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that on Friday night at 9.50pm, the body of a 50-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds at Cottonlands.
“He was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”
“Reaction Unit SA received a call for assistance at approximately (11.58pm). On arrival, medics found the man in a pool of blood,” said Prem Balram, Reaction Unit SA boss.
Balram said they assessed the man and found that he showed no signs of life.
He said the man operated the tavern in Cottonlands for over 20 years.
IOL