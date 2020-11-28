Verulam tavern owner found dead in pool of blood

DURBAN: Police are investigating a case of murder after a KZN tavern owner was found dead in his tavern.

According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that on Friday night at 9.50pm, the body of a 50-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds at Cottonlands.

“He was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

“Reaction Unit SA received a call for assistance at approximately (11.58pm). On arrival, medics found the man in a pool of blood,” said Prem Balram, Reaction Unit SA boss.

Balram said they assessed the man and found that he showed no signs of life.