Verulam taxi boss shot dead in front of wife

Durban - Police have opened a case of murder after an alleged taxi boss was gunned down at a block of flats in Verulam on Tuesday night.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the victim, 40, was at Hammonds flat at around 20:45pm when he was killed.

Mbele said it is alleged he was in the accompany of his wife and was jumping out of his vehicle outside his house and was proceeding to open the boot of his vehicle when he was shot five times by an unknown suspect.

“The deceased sustained four gun shot wounds to his chest and one to his forehead.

“It is alleged that the suspect was seen running into a white polo that was parked a couple metres away from the crime scene.