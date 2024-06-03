Video & pics: Havoc as reports of a ‘tornado’ in Tongaat, KZN

Videos of a possible ‘tornado’ in Tongaat on the KZN North Coast that caused extensive damage, have surfaced on social media. IPSS Medical Rescue said their teams have been dispatched to the area following devastating infrastructural damage.

Spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said their teams were on the ground and said an update would be provided. Earlier on Monday, the South African Weather Services (Saws) issued a Level 4 weather warning for the province for heavy rainfall and possible flooding. Lehlohonolo Thobela, Saws meteorologist and weather forecaster told IOL that if the video was of Monday, then it was a tornado.

“The South African weather services have issued a Level 2 for severe thunderstorms that were covering the central and the western parts of KZN. One of the observations we see severe thunderstorms is the occurrence of tornados in an area,” Thobela said. “We currently have an upper air, cut off low with the system which is currently positioned over South Africa, now the system is associated with strong wind share and this may also drive the development of cold season, winter storm, which may become severe, like in this case a tornado.” A resident who preferred to remain anonymous told IOL that Tongaat has been hit by hail, heavy rains and what appears to be a tornado.

“Some residents suffered damaged vehicles and broken windows.” She said residents were scrambling to safeguard their properties and animals from hail. In 2022, the same town was hit by the devastating floods, that led to the entire water treatment plant being washed away.