MK veterans march through the streets of Durban, demanding the removal of foreigners. Picture: Sakhiseni Nxumalo
VIDEO & PICS: MK Vets continue to protest against foreigners in Durban

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 45m ago

Durban - Scores of MK veterans and their affiliates marched through the streets of Durban on Monday morning, demanding that foreign nationals be removed from the city.

Similar scenes played out in Durban at the beginning of the month, when hundreds protested in the Durban CBD.

At the time, it was reported MK veterans shut down foreign-owned businesses for at least two days.

A representative of an inter-faith organisation, Bishop Sandile Ndlela, said they were tired of suffering.

"We are tired of foreigners selling drugs. Government has made empty promises. We are tired of suffering. Go to each street in Durban and you will find drugs. We are tired," he said.

The groups have accused foreign nationals of taking their jobs and being involved in crime.

Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said there was a heavy police presence as officers from SAPS and Metro’s public order policing units monitored the march.

He said no shops were looted nor did police have to disperse the crowd at any point.

Police keep an eye on the march. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA)

A protester critisises foreigners. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA)

Police stand by as MK veterans protest. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA)

The earlier protest was condemned by city officials, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the ANC and the Africa Solidarity Network.

At the time, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the actions by the MK veterans were criminal and police should have made arrests.

