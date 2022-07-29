VIDEO: Durban cops and private security join forces - kill 8 robbers in 2 days

Durban - Eight armed men have been gunned down following brazen high-speed chases and Wild West-style shoot-outs with private security and cops in Durban this week. On Thursday, two suspects were killed following a raging gun battle on the M13 near Paradise Valley.

“On arrival on scene, it was established that a shoot-out had occurred between private security services and armed suspects. Two men alleged to be suspects, were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics. There were no security members injured in the ordeal,” said Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med. Thursday night’s shooting comes just hours after police confirmed that a sixth suspect involved in a high-speed chase and shoot-out on the N2, near the King Shaka International Airport on Wednesday morning, died in hospital. Provincial SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said the man passed away in hospital due to injuries sustained.

“One suspect is still in hospital while the second is in police custody,” Naicker added. In that incident, an armed gang is believed to have broken into a business in Empangeni on the KZN north coast.

Naicker said they held up the security guard and broke into a shop at the mall. The suspects stole clothing and various other items before fleeing the scene. “A security company in the area was notified and immediately alerted all other role-players to indicate that the vehicles were travelling towards Durban. At the Tongaat toll plaza, other security companies and police officers joined in the chase. The suspects opened fire on their pursuers and there was an exchange of gunfire,” he said.

Five men died at the scene. KZN SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, thanked the officers for their bravery. He said the incident demonstrates the need for police to work closely with other force multipliers including security companies and the business sector.

Head of the Justice and Violence Prevention Programme at the Institute for Security Studies, Gareth Newham, said it is desirable to have private security companies working with SAPS and Metro police to improve public safety. He said there were already collaborations and initiatives in operation where information is shared between SAPS and security companies when suspects are sought or vehicles are stolen. “There have been a number of success where private security officials have identified and recovered stolen goods, stolen vehicles and have assisted police in intervening in robberies. The relationship needs to be properly structured and it must be ensured that the private security companies are properly registered. There needs to be a level of trust between private security and police,” Newham said. National SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Mathe, said there is a formal partnership between police and private security companies through a memorandum of understanding with Business Against Crime.