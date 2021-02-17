VIDEO: Loud applause as Durban metro cop delivers baby on busy sidewalk

Durban - A Durban metro cop has been hailed a hero after he delivered a baby boy in the Durban CBD on Tuesday morning. According to metro spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad, traffic warden Ashley Diedricks had been performing his duties when he was called by a colleague to assist a woman in labour. “The woman had been walking in West Street when she began experiencing labour pains and went into labour on the sidewalk. A metro officer called for Ashley, who has worked as a paramedic before, and he wasted no time in coming to her assistance.

“The officer formed a human shield while Ashley delivered the bouncy baby boy on the sidewalk. Both mother and baby were in good health and were taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Sewpersad said it was heart-warming that officers went beyond the call of duty to assist citizens.

He said Diedricks was among the 600 metro officers recruited in 2016 by Durban metro police.

