Viral video links duo to KZN man’s murder

Durban: Two men were arrested and charged for murder after a viral video of them assaulting the man proved to be a key piece of evidence for police investigations.

Skhumbuzo Myeza from Mpumalanga in Hammarsdale, 50km west of Durban, was reported missing at the Alexandra Road police station last month. A missing person's case was registered.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a video of two men busy assaulting the missing person at an undercover parking lot was seen circulating on social media.

"With little information at hand, the investigating officer managed to trace the building where Myeza was assaulted at the corner of Loop Street and Chapel Street on October 19," she said.

Mbele said through intensive investigation, two suspects were identified at the same premises.