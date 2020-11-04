Viral video links duo to KZN man’s murder
Durban: Two men were arrested and charged for murder after a viral video of them assaulting the man proved to be a key piece of evidence for police investigations.
Skhumbuzo Myeza from Mpumalanga in Hammarsdale, 50km west of Durban, was reported missing at the Alexandra Road police station last month. A missing person's case was registered.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a video of two men busy assaulting the missing person at an undercover parking lot was seen circulating on social media.
"With little information at hand, the investigating officer managed to trace the building where Myeza was assaulted at the corner of Loop Street and Chapel Street on October 19," she said.
Mbele said through intensive investigation, two suspects were identified at the same premises.
"It was established that Myeza was accused of theft but nothing was found from him. They led the investigating officer to Mount Pleasant Road in Thornville near the quarry where Myeza’s body was found wrapped in a plastic bag with both legs tied. He sustained multiple injuries on the body," she said.
She said a case of murder was opened at the Pietermaritzburg police station.
"Thulisani Mhlonishwa Mnguni, 36, and Muzikayise James Sithole, 44, appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on October 21. They appeared again on October 28 and the matter was remanded to November 9. KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula praised the investigating officer for his determination in solving the case," Mbele said. | IOL