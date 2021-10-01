Vooma Vaccination Weekend: This is where Durban residents can get their Covid-19 jab
Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his address to the nation on Thursday night, announced the roll-out of Vooma Vaccination Weekend which hopes to boost the country’s vaccination programme.
Ramaphosa said over 17 million vaccines had been administered with 8.6m people fully vaccinated.
“We know that getting to a vaccination site during weekdays can be difficult for many people, especially those who work, who have to commute long distances, or have family responsibilities. Those who might not be able to get the vaccine during the week should take up this opportunity,” Ramaphosa said.
He said vaccination sites around the country would be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the aim of reaching more than half a million people.
“The Department of Health has identified priority districts in each province based on the number of unvaccinated people and the current vaccination coverage in each district. This will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreach programmes,” he said.
If you live in Durban, this is where you can get your jab:
Sites open on October 1 from 8am to 4pm
uShaka Marine World
Chesterville Hall
Savannah Park Clinic
Mobile Clinics (Vaccine Friday)
Chencela Area (Bhambayi)
Tongaat Sports Centre
Nkosibomvu High School
Tongaat High School
Tongaat Sizakala Centre
Masisizane Service Centre (Inanda Glebe)
Ngoweni pop-up site (Umzinyathi)
Mtshebheni pop-up site
John Dube High School
JE Ndlovu High School
Denis Hurley Centre (vaccinating undocumented foreign nationals)
Moses Mabhida Stadium
Pinetown Civic Centre
Watercrest Mall
Bethsaida Church
Amaoti Hall
Qadi Tribal Hall
Mpumalanga Hall
KwaDabeka CHC
Sites open on October 2 from 8am to 4pm
uShaka Marine World
Chesterville Hall
Tongaat Sports Centre
Moses Mabhida Stadium
Pinetown Civic Centre
Watercest Mall
Bethsaida Church
Amaoti Hall
Qadi Tribal Hall
HOMii Residences
Umlazi AA Bhekithemba Church of England
Glebelands CRU
Lamontville Gijima (eSthebeni)
Corner of Mahatma Gandhi Road and Pickering Street
SJ Smith CRU
Jacobs CRU
Phoenix Post Office
Klaarwater CRU
Mpola Hall
Tshelimnyama eRingini
Mpumalanga Hall
KwaDabeka CHC
Sites open on October 3 from 8am to 4pm
uShaka Marine World
Tongaat Sports Centre
Moses Mabhida Stadium
Amaoti Hall
Qadi Tribal Hall
KwaDabeka CHC
St John (eChibini) KwaMashu
Dalton CRU
Akhanani Créche
Joseph Nduli (Russel) Street
Sassa office – Starwood Clinic
IOL