Vooma Vaccination Weekend: This is where Durban residents can get their Covid-19 jab

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his address to the nation on Thursday night, announced the roll-out of Vooma Vaccination Weekend which hopes to boost the country’s vaccination programme.

“We know that getting to a vaccination site during weekdays can be difficult for many people, especially those who work, who have to commute long distances, or have family responsibilities. Those who might not be able to get the vaccine during the week should take up this opportunity,” Ramaphosa said.

He said vaccination sites around the country would be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the aim of reaching more than half a million people.

“The Department of Health has identified priority districts in each province based on the number of unvaccinated people and the current vaccination coverage in each district. This will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreach programmes,” he said.