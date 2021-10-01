NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
As South Africa ramps up its efforts to vaccinate the population, people are queuing at Moses Mabhida Stadium to get Covid 19 vaccine. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
Vooma Vaccination Weekend: This is where Durban residents can get their Covid-19 jab

By Se-Anne Rall Time of article published 32m ago

Durban – President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his address to the nation on Thursday night, announced the roll-out of Vooma Vaccination Weekend which hopes to boost the country’s vaccination programme.

Ramaphosa said over 17 million vaccines had been administered with 8.6m people fully vaccinated.

“We know that getting to a vaccination site during weekdays can be difficult for many people, especially those who work, who have to commute long distances, or have family responsibilities. Those who might not be able to get the vaccine during the week should take up this opportunity,” Ramaphosa said.

He said vaccination sites around the country would be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the aim of reaching more than half a million people.

“The Department of Health has identified priority districts in each province based on the number of unvaccinated people and the current vaccination coverage in each district. This will be the first Vooma Vaccination Weekend in a series of outreach programmes,” he said.

If you live in Durban, this is where you can get your jab:

Sites open on October 1 from 8am to 4pm

uShaka Marine World

Chesterville Hall

Savannah Park Clinic

Mobile Clinics (Vaccine Friday)

Chencela Area (Bhambayi)

Tongaat Sports Centre

Nkosibomvu High School

Tongaat High School

Tongaat Sizakala Centre

Masisizane Service Centre (Inanda Glebe)

Ngoweni pop-up site (Umzinyathi)

Mtshebheni pop-up site

John Dube High School

JE Ndlovu High School

Denis Hurley Centre (vaccinating undocumented foreign nationals)

Moses Mabhida Stadium

Pinetown Civic Centre

Watercrest Mall

Bethsaida Church

Amaoti Hall

Qadi Tribal Hall

Mpumalanga Hall

KwaDabeka CHC

Sites open on October 2 from 8am to 4pm

uShaka Marine World

Chesterville Hall

Tongaat Sports Centre

Moses Mabhida Stadium

Pinetown Civic Centre

Watercest Mall

Bethsaida Church

Amaoti Hall

Qadi Tribal Hall

HOMii Residences

Umlazi AA Bhekithemba Church of England

Glebelands CRU

Lamontville Gijima (eSthebeni)

Corner of Mahatma Gandhi Road and Pickering Street

SJ Smith CRU

Jacobs CRU

Phoenix Post Office

Klaarwater CRU

Mpola Hall

Tshelimnyama eRingini

Mpumalanga Hall

KwaDabeka CHC

Sites open on October 3 from 8am to 4pm

uShaka Marine World

Tongaat Sports Centre

Moses Mabhida Stadium

Amaoti Hall

Qadi Tribal Hall

KwaDabeka CHC

St John (eChibini) KwaMashu

Dalton CRU

Akhanani Créche

Joseph Nduli (Russel) Street

Sassa office – Starwood Clinic

