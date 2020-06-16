Vryheid farmer killed in robbery at his home

Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a 63-year-old farmer was murdered on his farm in Vryheid on Monday night. According to Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Agriculture and Rural Development, Kosie Botha, a well known farmer in the area, was attacked and brutally murdered by an unknown number of attackers in his home, on his farm. "This is a massive shock for the community and family. All roleplayers, including local farmers and police are following up on leads. There is no other information available at this stage and there have been no arrests. Our deepest condolences and prayers to the family and the whole community," he said. Earlier this month, Midlands farmer Edi Neumeister, was hacked to death on his farm. Neumeister, 69, was the owner of Gunther’s Sausages, a popular eatery specialising in Swiss sausages and German beer on the Midlands Meander.

He was in his workshop when a panga-wielding man attacked him.

At least nine attacks have been recorded thus far.

Pappa said the DA has repeatedly called for more action from the provincial government when it comes to the protection of KZN’s farming and rural communities.

"Yet, in a move which smacks of an uncaring government, our concerns have been brushed off while there remains very little in place to stop future murders and attacks," he said.

According to Agri SA, the high crime levels, especially farm attacks, which leave the farming community vulnerable, have further escalated over the past weeks after relaxation of the lockdown measures.

Tommie Esterhuyse, chair of Agri SA’s Centre of Excellence: Rural Safety, said this has once again sent shock waves through the farming community.

"Criminality affects not only the farmer but also farm workers and the rural community, which can only be regarded as an economic and emotional attack on agriculture," he said.