Vryheid horror crash death toll rises to 10

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN – THE death toll from yesterday's horror crash in Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal, has risen to 10. Initially it was reported that seven people died, however by 4.30pm, the department confirmed the increase after three more people died in hospital. According to the Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KZN, a head-on crash occurred after one of the vehicles, a Mazda 3, failed to stop at a stop street. "The second vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was carrying six occupants while the Mazda was carrying seven occupants. “Seven people died at the scene," the department reported.

It added that although the exact cause of the accident is still being investigated, law enforcement authorities said reckless and negligent driving could not be ruled out.

Department MEC, Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni, reiterated her call for drivers to be patient on the roads.

"Through flouting the basic rules of the road, the driver displayed gross recklessness and total disregard for the rule of law as well as other road users.

“Human error and negligence are to blame for the increasing death toll on our provincial roads, which is a huge cost to the economy.

“Therefore, harsher action must be taken against motorists that violate traffic regulations," the MEC said.

Over the Easter weekend, KZN recorded 54 deaths as a result of road crashes.

IOL