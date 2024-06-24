Want to work for the eThekwini Municipality? Here are some jobs on offer

The eThekwini Municipality which has seen some drastic changes in the past month, such as the axing of Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor, council is offering jobs for some of the Metro’s unemployed. Additionally, the City said in a statement that investors from New York, in the US, have expressed an interest in investing in the eThekwini Municipality.

According to the municipality, its economy has received a significant boost after investors and business leaders from many sectors in the US committed to fresh future investment. It advertised the following jobs as being available to job seekers: pic.twitter.com/E0JXyfLokh

Project manager — eThekwini Municipality (@eThekwiniM) June 22, 2024 A project manager is a professional who guides a team through the project life cycle by planning, budgeting, scheduling, and tracking project activities. The project plan details how the project will be carried out and contains a budget, time-frame, schedule, roles, and duties, among other things. Senior clerk A senior clerk’s responsibilities might entail filing forms, managing files and records, and evaluating applications.

Buyer A buyer is in charge of purchasing materials, supplies, and equipment for an organisation. Their responsibilities include negotiating with suppliers, investigating potential item selections, and taking inventory of current products. Systems coordinator These experts manage and maintain office systems and procedures, ensuring that they are up-to-date and efficient.

Oversee daily administrative operations, such as managing letters, arranging meetings, and coordinating travel arrangements. Administration officer An admin officer is in charge of providing administrative support to an organisation. Their responsibilities include organising company data, managing department budgets, and keeping an inventory of office supplies. Pool supervisor Plans, organises, and oversees operations at City pools and leisure facilities. They prepare, unlock, inspect, and lock pool grounds.

They are also responsible for testing and recording chlorine and Ph levels in the pools. You can head to the Municipality’s website to apply and to look for other available jobs. The deadline for the applications is July 5, 2024.