The results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric exams were released on Friday and those candidates who feel they did not perform to their optimum have various options available to them. One of options is to have their exam papers re-marked or re-checked.

So what is the difference between a re-mark and re-check? A re-mark means that the exam paper will be marked for a second time, and a re-check is to ensure that all the questions were marked and to ensure that the final score was calculated correctly. According to the education department a re-mark costs R120 while a recheck would cost R29.

Applications close on February 2. To get the process started registration can be done at either the school, district office in the province or online at www.eservices.gov.za. If one is still not completely satisfied with this option, they have an option to view their script at a cost of R234.

“Viewing of scripts may only be done after a re-mark or re-check of results, and the closing date for applications for viewing is seven days after release of re-mark or re-check results.” The department said results of re-marked or re-checked papers would be released from March 15 and would be available at the school or exam centre where the candidate sat for their 2023 examinations. “Result queries should be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results.”

For those wanting to write a supplementary exam, the department said the ones written in February and March were phased out. “A new examination is available during May/June where candidates can improve their results or complete outstanding results.” The closing date for application is February 8.