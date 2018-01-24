Unizulu said in a statement on Wednesday that individuals were “selling” places at the university to those desperate to get enrolled.





The University of Zululand has warned about the fraudulent selling of academic places at the institution to prospective first-time entering students.

The university said in a statement on Wednesday that individuals were “selling” places at the university to those desperate to get enrolled.

Unizulu spokesperson Sinegugu Ndlovu said affected students had alerted the Student Representative Council (SRC) and campus security about the unlawful practices.

“These cases have been reported to the SAPS for further investigation and for the law to take its course,” she said.

The university expressed its appreciation to the SRC and campus security for reporting the fraud.

“The University of Zululand wishes to reiterate its stance on zero tolerance towards all forms of corruption and wrongdoing,” said the statement.

“The university is continuing to warn our students not to enter into any payments of monies to any person other than the university’s bank account. Banking details can be found on the Unizulu website.”

The management can be alerted to corruption on: 064 755 8934 / (035) 902 6599 / (035) 902 6479.



