Warning! Don’t collect dead marine life from contaminated KZN coastlines

Authorities are urging the public to refrain from picking up and collecting dead marine life off the Umdloti and uMhlanga coastline as they have been contaminated with toxic chemicals and could be harmful to humans. On Wednesday afternoon, the eThekwini Municipality reported mass fish and crustacean deaths along the Umhlanga and Umdhloti Lagoons, north of Durban.

According to reports, the die-offs could possibly be attributed to the thousands of litres of run-off water - contaminated with hazardous chemicals - coming from an industrial chemical plant in Cornubia which was destroyed and set ablaze by looters on Tuesday. The beaches north of the Umgeni River have been closed as a precautionary measure. In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality advised the public to refrain from all recreational activities, including fishing or surfing, bait collection and picking up of dead species.

Collecting or harvesting of any marine living resource in the area is temporarily prohibited until the cause is determined and the threat has abated. A specialised chemical clean-up company has been appointed to clean up the spill as well as any contamination including the marine life. Special clean-up crews are on site to deal with the collection and disposal of dead marine and bird life in a responsible manner. Authorities are continuously monitoring the area to determine the extent of the impact of the spill. Thus far, there has been fish kill only in the uMhlanga Estuary and beach area and Umdloti beach.