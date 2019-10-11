Johannesburg - The N3 Toll Concession has warned motorists travelling on the N3 highway in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands to expect a temporary closure of the highway between 8am and 12pm on Sunday morning.
The N3TC said the temporary closure of the national highway would the north and southbound lanes between the Hilton and Cedara.
Anita Heyl, a spokesperson for the N3TC warned motorists to expected heavy traffic delays as Eskom installs electric cables.
“All north and southbound lanes on the N3 Toll Route near Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal will be closed to traffic between 8am and 12pm on Sunday, 13 October 2019.
“This intermittent full road closure is urgently required by Eskom to install a high-voltage overhead electrical cable. The intermittent road closure will remain in effect until the installation has been successfully completed,” she said.