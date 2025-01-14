Was Shailen Singh's murder pre-meditated? State plans to oppose bail application of Govender brothers

It's day two of the bail application of Ferrel Govender and his brother Darren Govender who have been charged with the murder of uMhlanga businessman Shailen Singh. The State plans to oppose the application and believes that it is a schedule 6 offence. Schedule 6 is pre-planned or pre-meditated criminal offence.

The matter was adjourned on Monday for the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal to make a decision on the schedule. In court on Tuesday morning crowds once again have gathered outside the courthouse in support of the Govender brothers. They are wearing black T-shirts and carrying placards stating that the Govender brothers are innocent.

The court room is packed to capacity and Singh's father is also in attendance. Singh, 32, a father of one and businessman in the logistics and security sectors, was killed in a parking lot in Meridian Drive in Umhlanga on December 29, 2024. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.