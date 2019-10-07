WATCH: 14-year-old Andrea's triumph over cancer that left her blind









Andrea Padayachee was diagnosed with ​Rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive and highly malignant form of cancer. “Dear God, I'm sorry I was angry when you first took away my eyesight. Now that I am older, I am grateful for the other things in life you have given me. Yours kindly, Andrea.” These are the words of fourteen-year-old Andrea Padayachee.

About five years ago, she was diagnosed with ​Rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive and highly malignant form of cancer. Rhabdomyosarcoma, which occurs when skeletal muscle cells have failed to fully differentiate, is considered to be a childhood disease as most cases occur in people under the age of 18.





The cancer is commonly found in the head, face, and neck of the patient and can lead to severe headaches, ear discharge, sinusitis and pain in the face.





“It was devastating. No parent wants to hear the words 'your child has cancer',” said her mother Geraldine.

A month after being diagnosed, Andrea lost her eyesight and parents Geraldine and Kuben Padayachee faced a major obstacle. Amidst the treatment and back-and-forth trips to the hospital, they felt her education was still of paramount importance. So they hired an in-house braille tutor.

Five years later, after countless hours in treatment and chemo, Andrea is living a normal life playing with friends, eating her favorite food and excelling at school in every subject.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Jehran Daniel Naidoo/SAPA+