“Dear God, I'm sorry I was angry when you first took away my eyesight. Now that I am older, I am grateful for the other things in life you have given me. Yours kindly, Andrea.”
These are the words of fourteen-year-old Andrea Padayachee.
About five years ago, she was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, an aggressive and highly malignant form of cancer. Rhabdomyosarcoma, which occurs when skeletal muscle cells have failed to fully differentiate, is considered to be a childhood disease as most cases occur in people under the age of 18.