WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week:

Scores pay last respects to Durban’s slain drugs ’godmother’

People spilled out onto Marine Drive to pay their last respects to alleged drug kingpin, Simone Jasmin. Known as Queen of the South to the Wentworth community, Jasmin was ‘assassinated’ last week.

Matrics who test positive for Covid-19 are allowed to write their exams

As over a million Grade 12 pupils kicked off their final exams this week, the Department of Basic Education announced that pupils who test positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to write, but in isolation.