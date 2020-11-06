WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week
These are the stories that engaged our readers this week:
Scores pay last respects to Durban’s slain drugs ’godmother’
People spilled out onto Marine Drive to pay their last respects to alleged drug kingpin, Simone Jasmin. Known as Queen of the South to the Wentworth community, Jasmin was ‘assassinated’ last week.
Matrics who test positive for Covid-19 are allowed to write their exams
As over a million Grade 12 pupils kicked off their final exams this week, the Department of Basic Education announced that pupils who test positive for Covid-19 will be allowed to write, but in isolation.
Ramaphosa set to face wrath of unions, business over move to terminate Ters payments
Unions and businesses expressed shock at learning that the National Coronavirus Command Council had moved to cancel the Ters benefit without consulting social partners, despite assurances from the president last month.
Dudu Myeni reveals identity of secret state capture witness Mr X
Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni stunned state capture inquiry chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when she revealed the secret identity of a witness dubbed “Mr. X”.
Trump makes false claims of vote fraud as US election swings towards Biden
As Joe Biden moved closer to winning the White House, President Donald Trump adopted a fighting posture, making false claims to undermine a vote that was not going his way.