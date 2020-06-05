WATCH: A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: 1. George Floyd death sparks #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world Protesters across the world joined Americans in condemning the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of white police officers. Floyd’s death has sparked an unprecedented global backlash against institutionalised racism and police brutality.

2. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga affirms schools will reopen on June 8

The reopening of schools was postponed to June 8 after most provinces indicated that schools did not meet the necessary requirements to resume teaching.

The confusion over the reopening of schools saw some schools in the Western Cape opening on Monday despite the announcement.





3. Lockdown level 3: You will not be allowed to stockpile liquor

As the ban on the sale of liquor was lifted, industry captains warned that stockpiling of alcohol will not be allowed.

The industry wants to avoid a repeat of the chaos that ensued when the lockdown was announced in March and people flocked to stores to stockpile essential items.





3. Body of KZN girl, 6, 'snatched from mom's car' found in bushes

The body of Alexia Nyamadwzawo was found in Rietvlei two days after her mother reported that the Grade 1 pupil was snatched from her car, sparking a massive search.

The 6-year-old’s mother has been charged with kidnapping and murder.





5. Elon Musk 'choked' with emotion after SpaceX launch

SpaceX Founder Elon Musk was almost in tears after the Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off carrying a Crew Dragon spacecraft with two Nasa astronauts on board.

19 hours later, the crew docked safely at the International Space Station. This marks the first time in history that a private sector entity launched astronauts for Nasa.