WATCH: Addington Hospital staff down tools over faulty lifts

Durban – Frustrated staff at Durban’s Addington Hospital have downed tools over the issue of the hospital's faulty lifts. Staff took to the streets to stage a peaceful protest on Wednesday morning. They say they are fed up of complaining about the lifts that hardly ever work. In a previous report by the Daily News, at least two employees said the lifts were death traps to staff, patients and visitors. According to the report, on October 3, a tap on a water basin was left on and water flowed into the lift shafts, causing the front four lifts to be damaged and subsequently shut for repair.

Two weeks ago, a lift got stuck between the third and the second floors before it crashed to the ground floor. The occupants were saved by other people while the lift was still stuck between the floors. The Department of Health said the two of the four lifts at the hospital would be operational by November 2.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have called for an investigation into the situation at the state health facility.

DA spokesperson on Health, Dr Rishigen Viranna, said they had written to the South African Human Rights Commission. Viranna said staff and patients said none of the lifts were working and they were forced to use the stairs to access care and the wards.

One of the damaged lifts. Picture: IFP

"The DA has approached the SAHRC on the basis that Addington Hospital is in violation of Section 27 of the Bill of Rights. We regard it as untenable that both staff and patients at Addington should have to operate under circumstances where there are no lift facilities whatsoever. Then there is the issue of safety. In the latest incident, a week ago, staff and patients were stuck in the hospital’s only functional lift at the time, for several hours. Fortunately, they were rescued before the lift allegedly dropped to the ground floor," he said.

Viranna's counterpart at the IFP, Ncamisile Nkwanyana, called on KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu to find long-lasting solutions by investigating the cause of the incident.

"The investigation report can then provide a better analysis of what is wrong with the elevators, as well as if the companies that provided maintenance services performed their duties properly. The investigation should also indicate if there is a need for replacing the lifts, rather than attempting to repair them," she said.

