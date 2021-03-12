WATCH: Alleged Wentworth gang boss arrested in court for murder

When Dane Majority, the alleged leader of the Hollywood gang in Wentworth, went to the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a hearing on two gang-related charges, it was meant to be a quick in-and-out as those matters were going to be rolled over for future dates. What the 36-year-old did not expect was for members of the KwaZulu-Natal Anti-Gang Unit to pounce on him in the hallways of the court. After months of painstaking investigations into the Hollywood gang, the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit, made up of members from Anti-Gang and Narcotics officers along with Crime Intelligence and Durban Metro Police, swooped on Majority in connection with the 2020 murder of Luwayne Landy and the attempted murder of two others. Majority was taken into custody and appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on March 9. He was remanded into custody and a formal bail hearing has been scheduled for next Friday.

According to police and the State’s case, on June 26, 2020, at around 8pm, Landy, who was allegedly part of the Cartel gang, was travelling in the Wentworth area when they were allegedly followed by Majority in another car.

It is alleged that Majority and his accomplices shot up Landy’s car with AK47’s, killing him instantly.

Two other men who were with Landy were injured during the attack.

When he was arrested in court on Thursday, Majority was scheduled to appear in two different courts on two different matters related to the gang violence plaguing the south Durban community in Wentworth.

He was appearing in court for the 2017 murder of Waylin Hutchinson, a 2020 attempted murder case and one charge of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

On Sunday, families had to duck for cover in their own homes in Hime Street in Wentworth after gangsters shot at each other. Some bullets were fired into people’s homes as is seen in the picture. Picture: Supplied.

In recent years, the Hollywood gang and the Cartel gang of Wentworth have fought a bloody street war over the lucrative drug trade in the area.

Several gang members have been killed and innocent bystanders have been caught in the cross-fire.

The Wentworth community have pleaded with the police’s top brass to step up patrols in the area and had welcomed the formation of the KZN Anti-Gangs unit.

On Sunday, families had to duck for cover in their own homes in Hime Street after gangsters shot at each other.

Bullets were fired into people’s homes as the two gangs traded bullets. Three people were shot and wounded.

