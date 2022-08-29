WATCH: ANC in KZN wrap up Nkandla visit to seek ‘wisdom and guidance’ from Jacob Zuma

Durban – The newly-elected ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal travelled to Nkandla where they met former state president, Jacob Zuma, at the weekend. The purpose of the visit was to "seek wisdom and guidance“ from the former head of state.

“We recall that president Jacob Zuma was elected to deputise and strengthen president Thabo Mbeki’s leadership collective because of his excellent human relations, listening skills and capacity to unify. “It was felt that, inevitably, Zuma’s leadership would be needed to refocus attention to the vision of the ANC to build a compassionate and caring society. “His passion for education, rural development, fighting poverty and crime remains legendary," said ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo.

He added that it was felt that Zuma would further enhance the consultative character of the organisation once the transformation agenda was in place after Mbeki. He said the party is committed to rebuilding the province and ensuring that all structures within the ANC are not left behind.

Speaking following the visit, KZN ANC provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, said the meeting was not to discuss the national conference taking place later this year but rather to look at ways to ensure and maintain ANC being in power after 2024.

