WATCH: Armed gang holds up staff at Bluff store, makes off with cellphones

POLICE in KwaZulu-Natal are searching for a group of suspects who made off with loot valued at thousands of rand after an armed robbery at a store on the Bluff outside Durban.

In a video clip that has surfaced on Twitter, the men are seen looking at items in the display cabinets. The men appear to be restless and walk up and down passed the display cabinets.

One of the men is then seen holding up a screwdriver near a cabinet and a staffer walks up to him. One of the suspects then brandishes a firearm and the staffer puts his hands up. Seeing what is going on, a customer walks away from the men with his hands up, too.

One of the suspects pulls out a bag while his accomplice can be seen opening the display cabinet.