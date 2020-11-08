WATCH: Armed gang storms Gateway jewellery store

Durban - Police are investigating a case of robbery after a gang of heavily-armed men stormed a jewellery shop in Gateway on Sunday morning. According to reports, the men managed to flee the scene in two vehicles. Marshall Security's Tyron Powell, said the robbery took place just before 10am. He said no injuries were reported. Gateway marketing manager, Michelle Shelley, confirmed the robbery had taken place.

A heavily armed gang held up staff at a jewellery store in Gateway on Sunday morning. Picture: Supplied

"The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise. No tenants or customers were harmed during the incident. The Mall’s security as well as the South African Police Service (SAPS) immediately responded to the scene. The safety and security of our shoppers and tenants is of utmost importance to Gateway and we are working with the SAPS to assist in this investigation. The area has been secured," Shelley said.

Earlier in the year, two men were wounded in a robbery at the same shopping centre.

At the time, it was reported that the men fell after jumping from a higher floor.

Spokesperson for Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst, said when medics arrived, they treated two men who had sustained serious injuries.

"Reports from the scene allege that three adult males were being chased by mall security when it is believed they jumped from the first floor. An adult male sustained serious injuries and was treated on scene by an Advanced Life Support paramedic. The second patient sustained moderate injuries and was treated on scene," he said.

Herbst said both men were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

