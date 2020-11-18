NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
The extent of the damage after the tyre burst, while being filled with air. Picture: Reaction Unit SA
The extent of the damage after the tyre burst, while being filled with air. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

WATCH: Bakkie damaged as tyre explodes while being filled with air

By Jolene Marriah-Maharaj Time of article published 14m ago

Share this article:

Durban – A Ford Ranger bakkie was extensively damaged after a tractor tyre exploded while being filled with air at a service station in Verulam this week.

According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, one of their officers was patrolling the area when he heard the explosion.

“On investigation it was established that the driver of the Ford Ranger was in the process of filling air in a tractor tyre that was loaded at the rear of his bakkie when the explosion occurred.”

The badly damaged vehicle. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

Balram said the windows of the vehicle shattered and the bin was extensively damaged.”

Balram said no injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, in September 2005, an Eshowe man was killed when when the tyre he was repairing exploded and landed on his head.

Police Captain Jabulani Mdletshe said Zenzo Mthembu, 23, died instantly when a tractor tyre he was working on at a tyre repair shop in Sundumbili near Eshowe exploded.

IOL

Share this article: