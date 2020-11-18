WATCH: Bakkie damaged as tyre explodes while being filled with air
Durban – A Ford Ranger bakkie was extensively damaged after a tractor tyre exploded while being filled with air at a service station in Verulam this week.
According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, one of their officers was patrolling the area when he heard the explosion.
Video captures the moment a commercial tyre explodes https://t.co/roDkmrCPUc #ArriveAlive #TyreSafety @satmc_tyres pic.twitter.com/kLrgOp3xLE— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) November 17, 2020
“On investigation it was established that the driver of the Ford Ranger was in the process of filling air in a tractor tyre that was loaded at the rear of his bakkie when the explosion occurred.”
Balram said the windows of the vehicle shattered and the bin was extensively damaged.”
Balram said no injuries were reported.
In a separate incident, in September 2005, an Eshowe man was killed when when the tyre he was repairing exploded and landed on his head.
Police Captain Jabulani Mdletshe said Zenzo Mthembu, 23, died instantly when a tractor tyre he was working on at a tyre repair shop in Sundumbili near Eshowe exploded.
IOL