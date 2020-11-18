WATCH: Bakkie damaged as tyre explodes while being filled with air

Durban – A Ford Ranger bakkie was extensively damaged after a tractor tyre exploded while being filled with air at a service station in Verulam this week.

According to Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit SA, one of their officers was patrolling the area when he heard the explosion.

“On investigation it was established that the driver of the Ford Ranger was in the process of filling air in a tractor tyre that was loaded at the rear of his bakkie when the explosion occurred.”

The badly damaged vehicle. Picture: Reaction Unit SA

Balram said the windows of the vehicle shattered and the bin was extensively damaged.”

Balram said no injuries were reported.