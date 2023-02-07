WATCH: BB Bakeries and Habitat for Humanity SA join hands to build homes for flood-stricken KZN residents

BB Bakeries has joined hands with Habitat for Humanity SA to build homes for communities in KwaZulu-Natal who were left homeless by the recent floods. Habitat for Humanity SA works in partnership with community-based organisations, community leadership structures and local government in selecting eligible beneficiaries who are profiled and agreed upon to be the most vulnerable and in need of critical intervention in their community.

Story continues below Advertisement

“For each loaf of BB Bakeries white or brown bread sold during February and March 2023, BB Bakeries will donate funds towards bricks for Habitat for Humanity SA to build homes in the region,” said Premier FMCG marketing executive Stephanie Hoy. She said Habitat for Humanity believes in building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. “They are perfectly aligned with the home-grown values and inherent generosity of the BB Bakeries brand. This partnership allows us, as BB Bakeries, the opportunity to support our community by building them new homes,” Hoy added.

She said by building homes, BB Bakeries is hoping to restore the dignity and strength of KZN residents in the same way that they have been doing for one another, the province over.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Building communities around houses and restoring dignity and hope to communities is at the very core of what we do. We are very grateful for the partnership with BB Bakeries building homes for those in need in the KZN region,” said Habitat for Humanity SA board chairperson Kgotla Bantsi. For more information, check out https://bbbakeries.co.za/ BB Bakeries will also be extending their support for communities through an on-pack promotion where consumers can win their slice of R13 million in airtime simply by purchasing any BB Bakeries white or brown promotional bread packs and following the on-pack details to enter.

Story continues below Advertisement