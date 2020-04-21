WATCH - Boeta Chamberlain: My thoughts are with everyone that has lost their jobs or is just feeling lonely

Cape Town – Sharks rugby player Boeta Chamberlain has a message for South Africans on Day 26 of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I just want to say thanks to all the healthcare providers and other essential services for making sure we have everything we need during the lockdown. A difficult time is testing all of us but now is the time of us to stand together as a nation and work together to fight against the coronavirus. My thoughts are with everyone that has lost their jobs or is just feeling lonely during this time. Keep safe and stay at home.”

IOL and MyFanPark, the platform where people can get personalised video messages from celebrities, have enlisted the help of some of South Africa's most well-loved personalities to come together to celebrate the courageous individuals on the frontlines of the pandemic, and to uplift and inspire those at home.

The ultimate aim is to encourage South Africans to stay focused on the goal: #flattenthecurve of Covid-19 infections by staying home and staying safe.

* For more details visit www.myfanpark.com