WATCH: Buthelezi says King Misuzulu’s coronation is culmination of predetermined course of history

Video by Sihle Mavuso Durban - The traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the circulating list of members to serve in the crucial Zulu royal council is still being determined.

Story continues below Advertisement

The list caused an uproar two weeks ago when it was leaked. The controversy around it was sparked by the fact that most of the 23 members in it were people with ANC roots. Among them is former president Jacob Zuma and Mzwandile Mkhwanazi, an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa in KwaZulu-Natal. WATCH: In concluding his speech, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi thanked the Zulu for the tremendous support they gave to King Misuzulu during the succession battle. He says he hopes the King would take the great Zulu legacy forward. @IOL pic.twitter.com/dEkhlTfDg8 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 27, 2022

PHOTOS: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has arrived to address the nation ahead of Kin Misuzulu's coronation on Saturday in Durban. @IOL pic.twitter.com/sjElF7YpBV — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 27, 2022 That left some concerned members of the royal family to assume that the ANC was trying to capture the king and use his coronation on Saturday at Durban’s Moses Mabhida stadium to win the hearts and minds of the people before the 2024 general elections. Speaking to IOL on Thursday on the sidelines of a press conference held in Durban, Buthelezi said the names doing rounds are just nominations and some of them were nominated by the king himself. UPDATE: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has started addressing the media. He says coronation of King Misuzulu is culmination of long process. It was always known that the next Zulu King would come from the house of the late Queen Mantfombi, ructions are normal in succession. @IOL pic.twitter.com/28qqiPoz6I — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 27, 2022 “Some are chosen by the king himself. That question is very pertinent because they have been names on the social media… there have been names that have been circulated.

Story continues below Advertisement

“At one meeting at the palace, there are two young people, one of them is Prince Mthokozisi Mahlobo and the one is Thami Zulu who are always with the king. “I asked them in front of other members of the royal family about these names that are circulating and they said these names have not been passed on to the government. “And they said that the king did mention some of these names and at the time it was just a discussion.

Story continues below Advertisement

“In terms of the legislation, the king has to nominate them and at the present, the matter is still hanging,” Buthelezi explained. On the state of readiness, Buthelezi said the ceremony would be a culmination of the long-standing culture that has been known within the royal court that King Misuzulu was heir to the throne.

He was reacting to the long litigation, some still before the court, that has rocked the Zulu royal house since the passing of King Zwelithini in 2021. The disputes were brought by King Misuzulu’s half-brothers and sisters over the throne. Buthelezi admitted that the succession journey had been a challenging one but short. He said despite the disputes, the fact remained that King Misuzulu’s mother, Queen Mantfombi was the great wife who gave birth to the heir. “Tradition had already long established what would happen following his Majesty’s passing. This, while the journey has been difficult at points, it has always had a sure destination.

“What we are seeing now is simply the unfolding of history as it was predestined,” he said. With throngs of Zulu faithful and various guests eager to witness the occasion, Buthelezi also encouraged people to rather watch the proceedings on television than come to the stadium to avoid a stampede. He said he had been informed that the 65 000-seater Moses Mabhida stadium could only accommodate 48 000 people on the day.