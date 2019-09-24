Chief Albert John Luthuli

This Heritage Day, Independent Media is celebrating the 20 greatest women and men of KwaZulu-Natal. The focus is on iconic figures in the province, who through their activism changed the path of the Struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

These are women and men whose legacy is an integral part of KZN's heritage.

Each video interview is with someone who worked closely with the subject of the profile or an historian who has researched the individual.





Inkosi Albert John Luthuli, also known by his Zulu name Mvumbi, was a South African teacher, activist, politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Luthuli was elected president of the ANC in 1952, at the time an umbrella organisation that led opposition to the white minority government in South Africa, and served until his death.

Political Bureau and Studio Independent