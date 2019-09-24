John Langelibalele Dube was the founding president of the ANC, a politician and a minister in the church and the founder of Ilanga Lase Natal newspaper.

This Heritage Day, Independent Media is celebrating the 20 greatest women and men of KwaZulu-Natal. The focus is on iconic figures in the province, who through their activism changed the path of the Struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

These are women and men whose legacy is an integral part of KZN's heritage.

Each video interview is with someone who worked closely with the subject of the profile or an historian who has researched the individual.

Political Bureau and Studio Independent