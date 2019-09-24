Phyllis Naidoo is a luminary in terms of South Africa’s journey to democracy. Picture: S'bonelo Ngcobo

This Heritage Day, Independent Media is celebrating the 20 greatest women and men of KwaZulu-Natal. The focus is on iconic figures in the province, who through their activism changed the path of the Struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

These are women and men whose legacy is an integral part of KZN's heritage.

Phyllis Naidoo is a luminary in terms of South Africa’s journey to democracy. She is most noted for her no nonsense approach to life, a tenacious fighting spirit and her immense sense of justice and compassion for the poor and destitute.

Despite the cruel and tragic loss of her two sons to the struggle, Dr Naidoo remained committed to a free and fair South Africa.

Political Bureau and Studio Independent