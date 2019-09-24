To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This Heritage Day, Independent Media is celebrating the 20 greatest women and men of KwaZulu-Natal. The focus is on iconic figures in the province, who through their activism changed the path of the Struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

These are women and men whose legacy is an integral part of KZN's heritage.

Each video interview is with someone who worked closely with the subject of the profile or an historian who has researched the individual.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Shaka kaSenzangakhona also known as Shaka Zulu was one of the most influential monarchs of the Zulu Kingdom. During his reign more than a hundred chiefdoms were brought together in the Zulu kingdom. Shaka was a brilliant military strategist and fierce ruler.

When his mother died, Shaka lost his mind with grief and had hundreds of his people killed. He was murdered by his half-brothers in 1828.

Political Bureau and Studio Independent

* Additional source: history.com