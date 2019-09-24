Victoria Mxenge was a nurse, midwife and civil rights lawyer who dedicated her life to helping others. She was murdered on 1 August 1985.

This Heritage Day, Independent Media is celebrating the 20 greatest women and men of KwaZulu-Natal. The focus is on iconic figures in the province, who through their activism changed the path of the Struggle against colonialism and apartheid.

These are women and men whose legacy is an integral part of KZN's heritage.

Each video interview is with someone who worked closely with the subject of the profile or an historian who has researched the individual.

Victoria Mxenge was a nurse, midwife and civil rights lawyer who dedicated her life to helping others. She was murdered on 1 August 1985.

Political Bureau and Studio Independent