ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe had a hard time at the ANC provincial conference held at the University of Zululand when delegates hackled and disrupted him from addressing them

After provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala had called Mantashe to take the podium to address them, the delegates started singing “Wenzeni uZuma”.

They stopped singing when Zikalala intervened to plead with them to allow Mantashe the platform, but kept singing the same song every time Mantashe took the microphone.

When police Minister Bheki Cele and ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Jackson Mthembu were introduced, they were booed.

Mantashe tried to put up a fight saying “you will sing until the morning, I am not going anywhere, I will speak here”.

Mantashe: unfortunately I am goimg to speak here tonight

“Comrades unfortunately I am going to speak here tonight, unless this is not the ANC meeting.

“I am not going to speak if this is a meeting of a faction,” said Mantashe as singing and banging of tables continued.

Mantashe even sarcastically joined in on the singing, in what appeared a feeble attempt to please and calm down the crowd, yet this proved a futile exercise.

In an attempt to address the dissatisfaction from the floor, the media was kicked out of the conference venue as a roving microphone was handed to party members to air their views.

“I am wearing a tag which is written I am the voting delegate and my branch deployed me here to vote for the leadership.

“You cannot decide to convert this conference into consultative without consulting us,” a delegate identified as Mthokozisi Nojiyeza said.

