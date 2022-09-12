WATCH: Criminal probe into controversial R18m mayoral mansion where public funds were allegedly siphoned

Video by Sihle Mavuso Durban - The probe into the controversial R18 million mansion for the mayor of the City of Mhlathuze has now led to criminal charges against those behind it.

Over the weekend the mayor of the municipality, Xolani Ngwezi and the municipal manager, Nkosenye Zulu, told the media in Richards Bay that the Hawks had been roped in to take over the matter. They said that was after it was discovered that during the project, there was corruption and collusion. The controversial project entailed the construction of a mayoral house in the exclusive suburb of Meer En See. The residence was to be used by the mayor as his official residence.

However, it was met with resistance by opposition parties which said it was a waste of ratepayers’ money. Now Ngwezi and Zulu are saying a lot was amiss with the project. They have since canned it and the unfinished mansion was sold so that the municipality is not found to have funded an ego project.

“That particular project, notwithstanding the programme that the mayor has spoken about which has led to a criminal investigation being pursued by the Hawks. That project was discarded,” Zulu said on Saturday. PHOTOS: More investigations for the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal after the City of Mhlathuze asked them to probe corruption allegations during construction of the controversial R18 million mayoral mansion. This was disclosed by the MM, Nkosenye Zulu and Mayor Xolani Ngwezi. @IOL pic.twitter.com/p0ipW1VIO6 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 10, 2022 The spokesperson for the SAPS in KwaZulu-Natal, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo confirmed that the case was opened with their police station in Richards Bay. “It is alleged the suspect failed to disclose crucial information about his company to the municipality after he was awarded a construction tender.

“He also took an undisclosed amount of cash and failed to complete the work. A case of corruption was opened at Richards Bay police station for investigation,” Ngcobo confirmed. Mdu Mhlongo, the ANC mayor at the time of the project, said it was he and his former MM (municipal manager), Lulamile Mapholoba who decided to probe the matter. He said although he was yet to be contacted by the Hawks, he was ready to co-operate with any probe.

“I have not been contacted by the Hawks. I initiated the investigation myself while still mayor through the then MM (Mr Mapholoba), who subsequently instructed our internal auditors to attend to the matter. “As you would know there’s a separation of responsibilities between the political side and the administration, council does not get involved on the day to day operation. I unfortunately do not have further information on this matter as you would know after the 23rd November 2021 there was a new leadership therefore perhaps there are developments I might not be aware of,” Mhlongo told IOL on Monday. He said he was unaware of how much the project was paid.

“The truth of the matter is that this was a municipal project just like all other projects and the accounting officer as head of admin is the relevant person. “As I said I would not know finally what was paid and how but I suppose the investigation would get to the bottom of it. “We will co-operate with all institutions who approach us because this is a decision of council.”