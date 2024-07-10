WATCH: Cyril Xaba officially sworn-in as eThekwini Municipality Mayor

Xaba takes over from Mxolisi Kaunda who was removed as mayor on June 12 and redeployed to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), following the African National Congress' dismal performance at the polls in the May 29 elections.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) was tipped to take over the hot seat amid reports that he was going up against the likes of former South African Police Service (SAPS) Minister Bheki Cele and former KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Background