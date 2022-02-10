WATCH: DA KZN leader Francois Rodgers' spend night in a transit camp to highlight plight of people living in them

Durban - The video starts, and seconds later, a man is seen exiting a dwelling with a towel over his shoulder. He's carrying shampoo and soap, and he makes his way to showers, built just metres away. In the background, a girl learner is seen standing outside her home, preparing for school.

She looks on as the strange figure makes his way down a path. The man is a new face at the settlement. He is DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal, Francois Rodgers, who just spent his first night at the kwaMathe transit camp in Lamontville to highlight the plight of thousands of people living in transit camps around the city.

Sharing his experience, Rodgers said he managed to cook supper. "I'm trying to budget over the next two days as to what people in this community would have to live off, so my luxuries are not around for the next few days," he said.

Rodgers is living in a home belonging to a family of six, who gave up their home for him. "It has a cooking plate, a microwave, but it isn't suitable for a family of four children. One just wonders how you live in one room with children and live a normal life as husband and wife," he said.

Rodgers said, near the settlement, there is an ablution facility where there are no showers and one working toilet. "The toilet outside has cracked and the sewer leaks outside into the street. The smell of sewer around here is not great," he said.

Rodgers said he had seen the plight of residents living in these camps during the party’s 2021 Local Government Elections campaign. “I made a promise that I was going to return. I want to see for myself what it is that can be done to address the socio imbalances in our country and in our province,” he said. Last year, IOL reported that the eThekwini Municipality had eradicated 17 out of 71 transit camps built for infrastructure upgrades for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.