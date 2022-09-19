WATCH: Dramatic moment run-away truck bursts into flames in full view of cops at KZN crash scene

Durban - Two people were injured in two separate accidents in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. Spokesperson for KZN Emergency Medical Services, Robert McKenzie, initially said a truck had overturned on the R66/R34 road near Ulundi.

"A subsequent second crash involving a truck which crashed into the scene has resulted in two people sustaining injuries,“ McKenzie said. “Amazingly, there were no fatalities as a result of the collision, which left four vehicles burning. The circumstances resulting in the crashes will be investigated by police," he said. The roadway between Melmoth and Vryheid remains closed to traffic as clean-up operations continue.

The crash involved six vehicles; four trucks and two vehicles.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Sibusiso Siyaya has been charged with 21 counts of culpable homicide following a horror crash in Pongola that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults.

KZN spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said Siyaya appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court and is due back on September 26 for a bail application. The children were seated at the back of a bakkie and were believed to have been on their way home when the crash occurred. MEC of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, as well as the MEC for Education, Mbali Fraser are leading government efforts to support the bereaved families and victims. The provincial Department of Basic Education has also extended condolences to the families.

