The eThekwini municipality unveiled its new state-of-the-art police vehicles at the annual Govtech conference in Durban on Tuesday.The vehicles are fitted with cameras which can read a registration number while in transit, providing officers with the owner’s identity and information.

The on-board system will also pull information from a national database including the driver’s licensing details, outstanding fines and traffic violations.





Durban Metro police spokesperson, senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, said that the dashboard feed is continuous and the information collected will be stored to a cloud storage site.





"There are currently eight cars fitted with this technology for now. T he first of these police vehicles will be in use by the start of the 2019 festive holiday season."





Sewpersad further added that the next phase of smart policing, will see officers equipped with body cameras and tasers. They will be used during operations and the footage could be used in court.



