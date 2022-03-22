WATCH: Durban Solid Waste employee caught drinking on beach in municipal vehicle to face charges

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality said on Tuesday that the driver of a Durban Solid Waste (DSW) vehicle, who was seen on a video with several open alcohol bottles inside the bakkie, would be charged for misconduct. This was after footage emerged over the weekend which caught the driver and other employees, some of whom were dressed in DSW uniforms.

“The City has been made aware of the disturbing footage and condemn this unfortunate incident with the contempt it deserves. As result, the driver of the vehicle is going to be charged for misconduct and for putting the city into disrepute. “The City appeals to anyone witnessing behaviour of this nature to alert the organisation immediately. Municipal vehicles should only be used to help the city to discharge its basic responsibilities to the benefit of all its stakeholders,” eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told IOL.

The video appeared to have been taken by a municipal law enforcement officer at the Amanzimtoti beach, just south of Durban. It has seen been shared around 500 times. Several opened bottles of Castle Lager and Savannah were found inside the vehicle.

The vehicle licence plate was captured in the video, which had a Natal Durban Metro (NDM) number plate, indicating that it was a municipal vehicle. A male occupant from the vehicle then began arguing with the person who was videoing, claiming the man had no right to take pictures of him. The male occupant then called him an “impimpi”, which means a spy.

