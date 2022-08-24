Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Durban’s Umgeni area a no-go zone as angry residents stone cars, burn tyres

Published 24m ago

Durban - The Durban Metro Police is advising motorists to avoid the Umgeni area including Alpine Road following protest action by aggrieved residents.

It is believed that residents living in the nearby informal settlements have been without electricity for the last week.

According to Metro Police spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu, officers were dispatched to the area.

“We are advise motorists to avoid the area until further notice,“ Zungu said.

Zungu added that extra police personnel, including SAPS and Public Order Policing have been deployed to the area following threats of looting of a nearby store.

Zungu said police teams are mobilising to clear the area.

Burning tyres and large rocks remain on the roadway after protesters allegedly stoned cars prior to the arrival of police.

IOL

