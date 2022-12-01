Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Empangeni joins the dubious ranks of hotspots for rape and abuse cases in KwaZulu-Natal

District mayor Thami Ntuli said men should stand up and fight GBV. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL

District mayor Thami Ntuli said men should stand up and fight GBV. Picture: Sihle Mavuso/IOL

Published 1h ago

Share

Nkandla – The City of Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast has been named a regional hotspot for rape and gender-based violence.

The city now joins the likes of Inanda in Durban and Nyanga in Cape Town which were recently named by Minister of Police Bheki Cele as hotspots for rape and GBV.

Story continues below Advertisement

The news that Empangeni had joined the club of wrongdoers was made public at the commemoration of World Aids Day which was hosted in Nkandla on Thursday together with an event to mark the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

Nondumiso Mbatha, of the KZN Department of Social Development, said the statistics were worrying and there were signs that by the end of the year, the numbers would have spiked.

Video by Sihle Mavuso/IOL

More on this

According to statistics presented by Mbatha, from April to September this year the King Cetshwayo District Municipality recorded 414 cases of rape and most of them were from Empangeni.

Recently, the SAPS in the district told a roadshow in Eshowe that Empangeni was becoming a crime hotspot and a district rape capital.

According to Mbatha, on top of the shocking number of rape cases, there were 50 cases of sexual violence in the district in the same period.

Story continues below Advertisement

In addition, 1 006 protection orders were issued against men and 40 of them were violated during that time.

To fight against the scourge, Mbatha revealed that the SAPS had conducted 29 campaigns to raise awareness.

“Mind you, these stats I am presenting are for one quarter and the year has not even ended. It means that by the time the year ends, things will be worse,” Mbatha said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the district mayor, Thami Ntuli, who is also the chairperson of the South African Local Government Association (Salga), raised concerns, saying men must stand up to help end GBV.

“We have to stand up and say this must come to an end, it is not good for men to abuse women, it’s pure evil,” he said.

Eshowe and the township of Esikhaleni (Esikhawini) were flagged as other emerging rape and GBV hotspots.

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

crimecrime, law and justiceSAPSKwaZulu-NatalRapeGBVGender-Based ViolenceCrime and courtsDont Look AwayNot Safe For WomenWomen

Share

Recent stories by:

Sihle Mavuso