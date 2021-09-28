WATCH: eThekwini leadership address service delivery challenges

On Monday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led a delegation made up Heads of Departments and deputy City managers, on a walk-about to monitor clean up operations in the Durban CBD and surrounding areas.

Durban - eThekwini Municipality's Operation Siyahlola kicked into gear this week with clean up teams clearing up rubbish in various parts of the city.

The City is also looking at ways to tackle the issue of homeless people living under the M4 bridge, refuse collection and illegal dumping in Cato Crest and Cato Manor.

The City said they are conducting inspections at illegal businesses operating in various areas and the electrification of the Clare Estate informal settlement.

"All the service delivery challenges that were identified were addressed on the spot and others will be dealt with as the teams are on the ground to attend to them," the municipality said.